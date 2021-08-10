Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Aug. 10, 2021 / 8:33 PM

Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78

By
Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito, shown in 1973, won three Vezina trophies with the franchise as the league's top netminder. Photo courtesy of Chicago Blackhawks/Wikimedia Commons
Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito, shown in 1973, won three Vezina trophies with the franchise as the league's top netminder. Photo courtesy of Chicago Blackhawks/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who starred for the Chicago Blackhawks over 15 seasons, has died at the age of 78.

Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement Tuesday that Esposito died after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

"The Blackhawks and the National Hockey League have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. As we mourn with his wife Marilyn, sons Mark (Kim) and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn, we celebrate Tony's life and contributions to the Blackhawks and the community," Wirtz said.

"... It is a sad day for the Blackhawks and all of hockey. But with his wonderful family, let us celebrate a life well lived. Tony Esposito's banner will be part of the United Center forever, as will his legacy as a superstar, on and off the ice."

Advertisement

Before the 1969-70 campaign, the Blackhawks claimed Esposito from the Montreal Canadiens on waivers, known at the time as the "intra-league draft."

Esposito quickly transformed into a star in Chicago, earning the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of the Year that season. He also won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie, and he was an All-Star selection.

RELATED Sabres legend, 'French Connection Line' winger Rene Robert dies at 72

Over his 15 seasons with the Blackhawks, Esposito won the Vezina Trophy two additional times and made four more All-Star teams.

"The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family earlier today with the passing of Tony Esposito," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Tuesday.

"From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark -- both on the ice and in the community -- over the next 52 years.

RELATED Minnesota Wild assistant GM Tom Kurvers dies of lung cancer at 58

"It was Esposito's style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL. 'Tony O' was a fierce competitor who also took great pride in being an entertainer, whether it was his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans across the league as one of this game's great ambassadors. The hockey world will miss him greatly."

Advertisement

Born April 23, 1943, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Esposito helped the Blackhawks reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1971 and 1973, though Chicago lost to the Canadiens each time. He ended his career with a 423-306 record with 152 ties and 76 shutouts.

Esposito had his No. 35 retired by the Blackhawks in November 1988. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame that same year.

Esposito's older brother, Phil, was a Hall of Fame center who played 18 seasons in the NHL.

Notable deaths of 2021

Jane Withers
Jane Withers arrives for the premiere of the 45th anniversary restoration of "Funny Girl" at the Opening Night Gala of the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles on April 25, 2013. The former child actress died on August 9 at the age of 95. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
NHL // 1 day ago
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D'Eriq King signed an endorsement deal with the NHL's Florida Panthers, it was announced.
Seattle Kraken sign ex-Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer
NHL // 1 week ago
Seattle Kraken sign ex-Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer
July 28 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken signed former Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer to a multiyear contract, the team announced.
2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
NHL // 2 weeks ago
2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
July 23 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
July 21 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken assembled their roster in Wednesday night's expansion draft, selecting former NHL All-Star Mark Giordano and star winger Jordan Eberle to lead their club.
Predators prospect Luke Prokop comes out, makes NHL history
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Predators prospect Luke Prokop comes out, makes NHL history
July 19 (UPI) -- Luke Prokop became the first active player on an NHL contract to come out as gay Monday. The Nashville Predators prospect made the announcement on social media.
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
July 18 (UPI) -- The NHL revealed its teams' protected lists Sunday ahead of the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft, with Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and St. Louis Blues star winger Vladimir Tarasenko both left exposed.
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons
July 13 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators star goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after 15 seasons in the league.
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
July 13 (UPI) -- The Stanley Cup is headed to Montreal -- for repairs -- after it was damaged during the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship celebration, a team spokesman said.
Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks
July 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks traded star defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Lightning beat Canadiens in Game 5, repeat as Stanley Cup champions
NHL // 1 month ago
Lightning beat Canadiens in Game 5, repeat as Stanley Cup champions
July 7 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena to win their second straight championship.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest
Olympics: Team USA's women fueled medal count, viewer interest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/