NHL
July 21, 2021 / 10:52 PM

Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano

By
New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle (R), shown May 24, 2021, was one of many stars to join the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday night's expansion draft. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle (R), shown May 24, 2021, was one of many stars to join the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday night's expansion draft. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken assembled their roster in Wednesday night's expansion draft, selecting former NHL All-Star Mark Giordano and star winger Jordan Eberle to lead their club.

Giordano, a Norris Trophy winner and longtime Calgary Flames captain, and Eberle were two of the Kraken's most notable additions. St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde also are headed to Seattle and will bring championship experience.

In total, the Kraken selected 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders in the expansion draft from 30 teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights weren't required to expose players due to their recent entry in the NHL.

Along with player selections, the Kraken's regular-season and home openers were revealed. Seattle will face the NHL's second-newest franchise, the Golden Knights, on the road Oct. 12 before hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 23.

Below is a rundown, in order, of all 30 players selected by the Kraken from each team:

RELATED Seattle Kraken hire Dave Hakstol as first head coach in team history

Atlantic Division:

Jeremy Lauzon, D, Boston Bruins

William Borgen, D, Buffalo Sabres

RELATED Buffalo Sabres win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery; Seattle Kraken get No. 2 pick

Dennis Cholowski, D, Detroit Red Wings

Chris Driedger, G, Florida Panthers

Cale Fleury, D, Montreal Canadiens

Joey Daccord, G, Ottawa Senators

Yanni Gourde, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jared McCann, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division:

Morgan Geekie, C, Carolina Hurricanes

Gavin Bayreuther, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Nathan Bastian, RW, New Jersey Devils

Jordan Eberle, RW, New York Islanders

Colin Blackwell, C, New York Rangers

Carsen Twarynski, LW, Philadelphia Flyers

Brandon Tanev, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Vitek Vanecek, G, Washington Capitals

Central Division:

Tyler Pitlick, C, Arizona Coyotes

John Quenneville, C, Chicago Blackhawks

Joonas Donskoi, RW, Colorado Avalanche

Jamie Oleksiak, D, Dallas Stars

Carson Soucy, D, Minnesota Wild

Calle Jarnkrok, C, Nashville Predators

Vince Dunn, D, St. Louis Blues

Mason Appleton, C, Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division:

Haydn Fleury, D, Anaheim Ducks

Mark Giordano, D, Calgary Flames

Adam Larsson, D, Edmonton Oilers

Kurtis MacDermid, D, Los Angeles Kings

Alexander True, C, San Jose Sharks

Kole Lind, RW, Vancouver Canucks

