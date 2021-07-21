Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano

July 21 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken assembled their roster in Wednesday night's expansion draft, selecting former NHL All-Star Mark Giordano and star winger Jordan Eberle to lead their club.
Giordano, a Norris Trophy winner and longtime Calgary Flames captain, and Eberle were two of the Kraken's most notable additions. St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde also are headed to Seattle and will bring championship experience.
In total, the Kraken selected 15 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders in the expansion draft from 30 teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights weren't required to expose players due to their recent entry in the NHL.
Along with player selections, the Kraken's regular-season and home openers were revealed. Seattle will face the NHL's second-newest franchise, the Golden Knights, on the road Oct. 12 before hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 23.
Below is a rundown, in order, of all 30 players selected by the Kraken from each team:
Atlantic Division:
Jeremy Lauzon, D, Boston Bruins
William Borgen, D, Buffalo Sabres
Dennis Cholowski, D, Detroit Red Wings
Chris Driedger, G, Florida Panthers
Cale Fleury, D, Montreal Canadiens
Joey Daccord, G, Ottawa Senators
Yanni Gourde, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jared McCann, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division:
Morgan Geekie, C, Carolina Hurricanes
Gavin Bayreuther, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
Nathan Bastian, RW, New Jersey Devils
Jordan Eberle, RW, New York Islanders
Colin Blackwell, C, New York Rangers
Carsen Twarynski, LW, Philadelphia Flyers
Brandon Tanev, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Vitek Vanecek, G, Washington Capitals
Central Division:
Tyler Pitlick, C, Arizona Coyotes
John Quenneville, C, Chicago Blackhawks
Joonas Donskoi, RW, Colorado Avalanche
Jamie Oleksiak, D, Dallas Stars
Carson Soucy, D, Minnesota Wild
Calle Jarnkrok, C, Nashville Predators
Vince Dunn, D, St. Louis Blues
Mason Appleton, C, Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division:
Haydn Fleury, D, Anaheim Ducks
Mark Giordano, D, Calgary Flames
Adam Larsson, D, Edmonton Oilers
Kurtis MacDermid, D, Los Angeles Kings
Alexander True, C, San Jose Sharks
Kole Lind, RW, Vancouver Canucks