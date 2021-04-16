April 16 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche had three games postponed after a third player was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the league announced Friday.

The NHL said in a statement the Avs' matchups against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and Sunday, along with Tuesday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues, were delayed because of the third player entering the league's coronavirus protocols.

The league noted that, pending test results, the Avalanche could reopen their practice facilities Wednesday and play Thursday against the Blues.

Before the postponement announcement, the Avalanche had canceled their Friday morning skate. Colorado had canceled the skate two other times in the last week -- on April 9 and Wednesday -- but played each night.

Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi was the player who entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, according to the league. Avs defenseman Bowen Byram and goaltender Philipp Grubauer were previously put in the protocol.

Colorado (30-9-4) last played Wednesday against the Blues, winning 4-3.

Also Friday, the NHL announced that the Vancouver Canucks will resume their season Sunday and play their remaining 19 games in 32 days.

The Canucks had been decimated by a COVID-19 outbreak within the club. More than 20 players tested positive for the virus, as well as some of the team's coaching staff and family members.

Vancouver, which last played March 24, had nine games postponed during the outbreak.