April 12 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals acquired winger Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in a blockbuster deal before Monday's NHL trade deadline.

In the deal, which was announced by both teams, the Capitals sent forwards Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik to the Red Wings. Washington also gave the Red Wings a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2022 second-rounder.

The 26-year-old Mantha was a first-round pick in the 2013 draft and has recorded 194 points in 302 career games with the Red Wings. The star winger signed a four-year deal with Detroit in November, putting him under contract through the 2023-24 campaign.

The Red Wings are on pace to miss the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Mantha has long been viewed as a vital piece in the franchise's rebuild, but general manager Steve Yzerman became open to trading Mantha in recent weeks.

Vrana, who was a first-round choice in 2014, has notched 11 goals and 14 assists in 39 games this season. The 25-year-old forward scored a career-high 25 goals in 69 games last year.

The 30-year-old Panik is joining the sixth team in his nine-year NHL career. He has three goals and six assists over 36 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Capitals also traded for Philadelphia Flyers forward Michael Raffl on Monday to add more depth.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan previously explored a trade for veteran forward Nick Foligno, according to ESPN, but the Columbus Blue Jackets captain was moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

In other moves before the NHL's trade deadline, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team swap that also included the San Jose Sharks.

The Blackhawks received a second-round selection in the 2021 draft and a third-rounder in 2022. The Golden Knights also acquired a fifth-round choice and defenseman Nick DeSimone from the Sharks, who received a fifth-rounder in the deal.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames traded 24-year-old forward Sam Bennett and a sixth-round pick to the Florida Panthers for a 2022 second-rounder and Emil Heineman.