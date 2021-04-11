April 11 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks were unable to reopen their practice facilities Sunday as initially planned after veteran forward Jay Beagle was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

The NHL said in a statement that Vancouver's facilities will remain shuttered until at least Monday due to Beagle's placement in the league's protocols. The club, however, is still on track to resume playing Friday.

Beagle, who has been out since March 13 due to an injury, hasn't been around the team since March 31, according to the NHL, but "the league's, NHLPA's and club's medical groups determined that the prudent decision was to keep the facilities closed for an additional day."

The Canucks haven't played since March 24 because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Eight Canucks games have been postponed since March 31 due to the coronavirus issues.

Adam Gaudette, who was the first Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19, was removed from the NHL's protocols Sunday, leaving 19 Vancouver players on the list.

The Canucks are scheduled to resume their regular season Friday against the Edmonton Oilers.

As a result of the Canucks' COVID-19 problems, the NHL announced Sunday that its regular season was extended to May 16. The league's regular season previously had been extended to May 11, three days after its original end date of May 8.

The start of the Stanley Cup playoffs hasn't been determined.