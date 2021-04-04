April 4 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks added two more players to the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday, bringing their team total up to 16.

League sources told ESPN, NHL Media and Canada's Postmedia that some individuals are symptomatic, with a few Canucks players receiving IV treatments for severe dehydration. According to the outlets, at least three Canucks coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

The more infectious P.1 variant of COVID-19, which was first discovered in Brazil, has been found among some of the cases impacting the Canucks, according to ESPN and Postmedia. The Vancouver region has recently become a hotspot for the P.1 variant.

"On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank fans everywhere for their support this past week," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement Sunday. "Our players, coaches and their families are grateful for the messages and we all hope for a return to full health as soon as possible.

"Our focus continues to be on the health of everyone involved and we are thankful for the extraordinary health care and guidance we have received from our team's medical staff, BC's health officials, and from NHL and NHLPA medical experts."

The NHL initially planned to close the Canucks' practice facility until at least Tuesday, with the team returning to competition Thursday. Those targeted dates, however, are expected to be pushed back due to the severity of the outbreak among the club.

Travis Boyd, Thatcher Demko, Jayce Hawryluk, Bo Horvat, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers and Brandon Sutter were added to the COVID-19 list Saturday. Jalen Chatfield and Marc Michaelis were placed on the list Sunday.

The Canucks haven't played since March 24 because of their coronavirus issues.