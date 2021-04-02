April 2 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks have had three more games postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing, the NHL announced. The Canucks haven't played since March 24.

"The NHL announced that, as a result of two Vancouver Canucks players and a member of the coaching staff being in the NHL's COVID protocols, the team's games have been postponed through Tuesday, April 6," the league said Thursday in a statement.

Advertisement

The NHL also said it expects the Canucks to return to the ice for a game Thursday, pending test results in the coming days. The team can't return to practice until Tuesday.

"The Canucks' organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and federal agencies," the NHL said.

The Canucks were scheduled to face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and the WInnipeg Jets on Sunday and Tuesday. They previously had Wednesday's scheduled game against the Calgary Flames postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

Canucks forward Adam Gaudette, defenseman Travis Hamonic and a member of the coaching staff were added to the NHL's protocol list early this week. NHL protocol stipulates that players self-isolate for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. Close contacts must self-isolate for two weeks.

The Canucks are scheduled to face the Flames at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The NHL has postponed 50 games since the start of the season on Jan 13. Forty-five of those postponements were related to COVID-19.