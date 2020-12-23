Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Lightning star winger Nikita Kucherov will undergo season-ending hip surgery next week, the team announced Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, Nikita has a hip injury that will require surgery. He is scheduled to have that surgery next week," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois told reporters. "That will mean he will not be available to play during the regular season this upcoming year."

The loss of Kucherov is a significant blow for the defending Stanley Cup champions. The 27-year-old forward, who was the 2019 NHL MVP, has scored 398 points over the past four seasons, trailing only Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid for the most in the league during that span.

BriseBois said the team is hoping that Kucherov can return for the playoffs.

"Those are the cards that we've been dealt," BriseBois said. "It's our job as a group -- players, coaches, management -- to get ourselves into the playoffs so that we give Kuch an opportunity to compete this year and help us defend this Stanley Cup championship as we're chasing another one.

"... Nobody loves playing hockey more than Nikita Kucherov. I know how much it pains him that he will be missing the regular season. I also know how hard he's going to work to get back as soon as possible."

Kucherov had a team-best 34 points in 25 games during the Lightning's Stanley Cup Final run this past season. In his MVP season, he recorded 128 points -- the most for a Russian-born player.

Tampa Bay is set to open its 2020-21 season Jan. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Lightning said they will have a banner-raising ceremony before that game.