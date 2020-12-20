Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The NHL and its players reached an official agreement Sunday to hold a 56-game season starting Jan. 13.

The league's board of governors voted to approve the agreement, which was supported by the NHL Players Association's executive board Friday night. The 2020-21 regular season is now scheduled to run through May 8, with a 16-team playoff field to follow.

"The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the return to play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement Sunday.

"While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play. And, as was the case last spring and summer, I thank the NHLPA, particularly executive director Don Fehr, for working cooperatively with us to get our league back on the ice."

Under the approved plan, there will be four divisions this season -- North, Central, East and West -- and all will play within each other through the first two rounds of the playoffs to limit travel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Each club in the East, Central and West will play every team in its division eight times, while the North Division -- consisting of only seven Canadian teams -- will compete against every team in its division nine or 10 times. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the postseason, which will conclude around mid-July.

As of now, the league plans to hold games in teams' home arenas with the understanding that fans won't be allowed to attend in most venues. The NHL, however, is allowing for the possibility of playing games at neutral sites should it become necessary.

Most of the league will open formal training camp Jan. 3. The seven teams that didn't qualify for the playoffs last season can start as soon as Dec. 31. There will be no preseason games.

"The players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting for the fans and players alike," NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. "During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much needed entertainment as the players return to the ice."

The NHL completed last season at bubble sites in Toronto and Edmonton. This season has been delayed because of ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus.