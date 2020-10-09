Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Former Boston Bruins star defenseman Torey Krug, one of the top players available in this year's free-agent class, has agreed to a multiyear contract with the St. Louis Blues, the team announced Friday.

Krug agreed to a seven-year contract worth $45.5 million with the Blues, according to the team. He was coming off a four-year, $21 million contract and previously said he wasn't interested in a short-term deal.

"We know the player, we know what he can do on the power play," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told reporters Friday night. "He's going to fit in very well."

Before the agreement, the 29-year-old Krug had spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins and appeared in 523 games. He has recorded 67 goals and 270 assists in his career.

Krug's deal likely ends the tenure of Blues captain and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Also a free agent, Pietrangelo has had contract discussions with the Blues but could ultimately leave for another club.

"You never know what happens in the future. We'd have to get very creative," Armstrong said. "But Alex has been a great part of this franchise. What we were trying to do is knock things off as they came. And this came first."

Krug, who played collegiately at Michigan State, was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2013-14.