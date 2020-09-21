Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl has won the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's most valuable player.

Draisaitl became the first German player in league history to win the Hart Trophy after leading the league in scoring with 110 points in 71 games. He also captured the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player as voted on by members of the NHL Players' Association.

Draisaitl joins former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki as the only German players to earn MVP honors in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues. Nowitzki, who spent his entire 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks, won his league's MVP award in 2007.

"Dirk was obviously someone that I look up to, someone that I admire, the way he presents himself and the way he really has achieved everything that there is to achieve for a professional athlete in North America," Draisaitl told reporters Monday. "He's always been someone that I look up [to] and it's a big honor for me to be in that conversation with him."

Draisaitl finished ahead of Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin for the Hart Trophy. He is the second Oilers player to win the award in the last four seasons, joining star forward Connor McDavid.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender. The Nashville Predators' Roman Josi was awarded the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman, and Colorado's Cale Makar won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie.