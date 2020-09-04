Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Ivan Provorov scored with four minutes remaining in double overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the New York Islanders and force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

The Islanders led 4-3 entering the third period Thursday night before Scott Laughton scored to force overtime in the 5-4 Game 6 triumph at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

"The boys have done a great job of just sticking with it, playing our game and not overreacting when we give up a goal," Provorov told reporters. "It paid off. We battled hard, stuck with it and got the win."

The Flyers and Islanders clash in Game 7 on Saturday for a spot in the conference finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The winner of that matchup will represent the Eastern Conference in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

"There is no doubt that [Game 6] wasn't one of our better games, but at the end of the day we found a way to get the job done.," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. "We found a way to come back in the third and tie the game against a team that doesn't give up a lot of leads.

"It took us two overtimes, but we found a way to make a play."

Philadelphia got off to an inspired start with goals from forwards Kevin Hayes and James van Riemsdyk in the first 12 minutes. Islanders center Derick Brassard then lit the lamp with 3:27 left in the first period to cut the Flyers lead in half.

Islanders forward Matt Martin then tied the score 84 seconds into the second period. Anders Lee gave New York a 3-2 advantage with a power play goal 3:06 into the bridge frame and Flyers left wing Michael Raffl tied the score about 10 minutes later.

Center Mathew Barzal gave the Islanders a 4-3 edge with a score with 30 seconds left in the second period.

The Islanders were 10 minutes away from clinching a spot in the conference finals before Flyers veteran Claude Giroux found Laughton on a breakaway.

RELATED NBA players agree to resume postseason after protest stoppage

Giroux split several defenders with a threaded pass up the middle for Laughton on the play. Laughton moved the puck from his left to his right before he switched back to his left hand and buried a shot past Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov to tie the score midway through the third period.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart held off the Islanders down the final stretch of regulation to force overtime.

Center Kevin Hayes skated with the puck behind the Islanders net at the start of the final scoring sequence in the second overtime and fired a pass through traffic to find Provorov above the circles. Provorov then smacked a backhanded shot and beat Varlamov stickside for the game-winning score.

Hart had 49 saves for the Flyers. Varlamov had 26 saves for the Islanders. Hayes and Provorov each had a goal and assist in the victory.

"We have a tight group," Provorov said. "Every single guy wants to win and we are competing for each other. When you have a team like that, a lot of good things can happen."

The Flyers face the Islanders in Game 7 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Toronto. It will be broadcast by NBC.