Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche continue to rally to remain in the Stanley Cup playoffs and used their latest victory to force a Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinals series with the Dallas Stars.

Colorado trailed 1-0 in the first period before they scored four unanswered goals for a 4-1 Game 6 win Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

"For us it was about sticking to the game plan and playing the way we know we can play," Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar told reporters.

The Avalanche trailed 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, but have won three of the last four clashes to tie the series at 3-3. Game 7 of the series is Friday in Edmonton. The winner of the series will face the Vegas Golden Knights or Vancouver Canucks for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

"It's [about] knowing we can do it," Makar said. "Our mindset has changed for the last two games. Obviously we are on the ropes. We have a team that is going to fight until the end."

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored the first goal on Wednesday with about 2:45 remaining in the first period. Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov tied the score with a goal two minutes later.

The score stayed tied until Makar netted the go-ahead goal 7:48 into the second period.

Fellow defenseman Samuel Girard fired a shot from the blue line at the start of that sequence, but the attempt deflected back into traffic. Makar then skated into the crowded area between the circles and picked up the puck before he sent a screamer past Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin.

Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each scored third-period goals for the Avalanche to secure the victory.

"Their top players are producing and ours are not," Stars coach Rick Bowness said. "Don't sugarcoat it.

"It is what it is. Your top players have to carry you this time of year. You put them in the position of ice time and best offensive positions you can, and they have to produce. That's what it is."

Khudobin had 20 saves in the loss. Netminder Michael Hutchinson had 27 saves for Colorado.

"We didn't have a great start and the energy wasn't great from either team, but we got better as the game went on," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "There is always a factor of how much guts are involved, but I thought our guys really showed up to try to take this thing to a Game 7."

Vancouver and Vegas also play Game 7 of their series on Friday. Times for both series finales have yet to be announced. The Tampa Bay Lightning are the only team in the Stanley Cup playoffs field that has advanced to the conference semifinals. Tampa Bay beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 in that Eastern Conference semifinals series.

The New York Islanders lead the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series and face off in Game 6 at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Toronto. The winner of that series will face the Lightning in the Eastern Conference finals.