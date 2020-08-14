Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara will lead his squad in Game 3 of a Stanley Cup playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes at noon EDT Saturday on NBC. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Stanley Cup playoffs are heating up, and nine games are scheduled this weekend in Canada as a big part of this weekend's live sports schedule.

The weekend also features the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees rivalry series, a NASCAR Cup Series race, Champions League soccer and a UFC title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

NBA teams also have wrapped up seeding games on their bubble campus in Orlando, Fla. The lower-tier teams in the Western Conference will battle Saturday and possibly Sunday for the final playoff spots.

Saturday's hockey slate should provide momentum for many teams. The 16-team field is involved in best-of-seven series, and Saturday's schedule includes four Game 3 affairs. Sunday's schedule features three more Game 3 contests and two Game 4 matchups.

Stanley Cup playoffs

The Boston Bruins -- who led the league in regular season wins -- will battle the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of their series to start Saturday's hockey slate at noon EDT. The Colorado Avalanche will play the Arizona Coyotes at 3 p.m. EDT in the second clash.

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third game of the day. The top seed Vegas Golden Knights will face the Chicago Blackhawks in Saturday's nightcap.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will play the New York Islanders in a Game 3 at noon EDT Sunday. The Dallas Stars will face the Calgary Flames in the next game. Vegas and Chicago will face off for Game 4 of their series at 6:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. The top seed Philadelphia Flyers will clash with the Montreal Canadiens in Sunday's finale.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees have been much more successful than the Boston Red Sox over the last two years, but the rivalry remains one of the best in sports.

The series kicks off Friday and runs through Monday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. New York swept Boston in their first matchup this season from July 31 to Aug. 2. The Yankees are in first place in the American League East. The Red Sox are in last place in the division.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be on the mound Friday and should keep Boston's bats quiet. Yankees left-handed pitcher James Paxton is in line to start Game 2 Saturday.

The Red Sox likely will send right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the mound Saturday.

The first pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. EDT Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Game 3 of the series will start at 7:08 p.m. EDT Sunday in New York.

UFC title fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will put his belt on the line during a main card clash against Stipe Miocic on Saturday at UFC 252 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Cormier (22-2-0) beat Miocic (19-3-0) for the title on July 7, 2018, before Miocic got revenge with a win over Cormier on Aug. 27, 2019.

Cormier, 41, has said Saturday's clash will be the final fight of his Hall of Fame career.

The main card will launch at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday when John Dodson clashes with Merab Dvalishvili. Herbert Burns will then fight Daniel Pineda in a featherweight bout. The third fight on the main card pits Junior dos Santos against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight clash.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera will fight in the co-main event bout just before Miocic and Cormier enter the Octagon.

Miocic is a slight favorite to beat Cormier, according to oddsmakers.

Saturday

Golf

Wyndham Championship: Third-round from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Basketball

NBA play-in game: No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed (Blazers/Grizzlies/Suns/Spurs) at 2:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Soccer

Champions League: Manchester City vs. Lyon at 3 p.m. EDT on CBS All-Access

Hockey -- Stanley Cup playoffs

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes at noon EDT on NBC

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes at 3 p.m. EDT on CNBC

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC

NASCAR

Xfinity Series: UNOH 188 at the Daytona Road Course at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Baseball

Reds vs. Pirates at 6:10 p.m. EDT on FS1

Athletics vs. Giants at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Fox

Yankees vs. Red Sox at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Fox

Dodgers vs. Angels at 9:40 p.m. EDT on MLB Network

UFC 252 on UFC pay-per-view

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili at 10 p.m. EDT

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda after first fight

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik after second fight

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera after third fight

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier after fourth fight

Sunday

Golf

Wyndham Championship: Fourth-round from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 2:30 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Baseball

Indians vs. Tigers at 1:10 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Braves vs. Marlins at 1:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Angels at 4:10 p.m. EDT on TBS

Yankees vs. Red Sox at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Hockey -- Stanley Cup playoffs

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders at noon EDT on USA

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames at 2 p.m. EDT on CNBC

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 6:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Basketball

NBA play-in game (if necessary): No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed at 4:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Series: GoBowling 235 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC