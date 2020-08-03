Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Nazem Kadri slid the puck through the ice and into the net just before the final buzzer sounded to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a dramatic last-second win against the St. Louis Blues.

Kadri's score came with 0.1 seconds left and helped Colorado earn a 2-1 win in the opening game of the round-robin format of the Stanley Cup qualifiers Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Advertisement

"I was aware, not quite down to the decimal point, but I knew there wasn't much time left," Kadri told reporters. "I just saw an opportunity."

David Perron scored on a first-period power play and the Blues held the 1-0 lead through the first two periods. Ryan Graves then tied the score 5:33 into the final frame and the game looked headed to overtime before Kadri's heroics.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar had the puck near the blue line at the start of the sequence. He then sent a pass to his left to find Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon then slid a pass to Gabriel Landeskog, who ripped a shot off the post.

Kadri turned around and saw the shot hit off the goal before he drained a follow-up attempt just before the final horn.

"We feel like we can go and play with and beat anyone," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "If we didn't feel that way, then we shouldn't be here. That game tonight could've gone either way.

"We had a real good start. I think they were the better team in the second, [and] the third was really exciting. We traded chances, there was a lot going on. We're fortunate to come out on top."

Seeds for the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs will be determined by points teams earn in the round-robin portion of the NHL's resumed season, which started Saturday in Edmonton and Toronto. The top four teams from each conference will play three round-robin games. The remaining eight teams from each conference in the 24-team format will face off in best-of-five series as part of a qualifying round.

The Avalanche will play the Dallas Stars at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Rogers Place.