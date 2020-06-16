June 16 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Jason Botterill after three seasons, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes less than a month after Sabres ownership publicly supported Botterill. Kevyn Adams, the organization's senior vice president of business administration, was named as the replacement for Botterill.

"Kevyn brings unsurpassed experience, perspective and vision to this position," Sabres president Kim Pegula said about Adams last September. "He exemplifies our company values of teamwork, respect, accountability, integrity, trust and success."

Botterill served as the Sabres' general manager for three seasons and had two years left on his contract. Buffalo assistant general managers Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley also were fired.

The Sabres were one of seven teams that failed to qualify for the NHL's return-to-play postseason plan this year. Buffalo hasn't reached the Stanley Cup playoffs in the last nine seasons, the longest drought in the league.