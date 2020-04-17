Andrei Markov (L) played 16 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens before ending his career in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Veteran Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov has retired from professional hockey.

Markov, 41, announced his retirement Thursday. The sixth-round pick in the 1998 NHL Draft played 16 seasons for the Canadiens and the final three years of his career in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

He played for the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl this year before the KHL season was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you for everything you've done for the Canadiens and congratulations on an incredible career, Andrei," the team posted on its social media platforms.

Markov appeared in 990 NHL games and recorded 119 goals and 453 assists. He also notched five goals and 27 assists in 89 playoff games.