April 11 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers center Colby Cave has died, his family and team announced Saturday. He was 25.

Cave had been in a medically induced coma since Monday following surgery to remove a colloid cyst putting pressure on his brain.

The NHL and Cave's family announced Cave's death Saturday.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream with both the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations. An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Emily, their families and Colby's countless friends throughout the hockey world."

" I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud," Cave's wife, Emily, wrote on Instagram.