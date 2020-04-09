April 9 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave remains in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week, the team announced Thursday.

The Oilers, through Cave's family, provided an update on the forward's condition on their official website.

"Colby is still in a medically induced coma. This is giving his brain time to heal and rest from all he's been through," the statement said. "We would like to thank the Oilers organization, the entire hockey community, all of our friends and family, and everyone who has shown us love and support.

"We would like to send a big thank you to Colby's critical care team, neurosurgeons and nurses at Sunnybrook Hospital. We appreciate all that you are doing for our Colby."

Cave, 25, underwent emergency surgery Tuesday in Toronto to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Cave's wife, Emily, posted an emotional message on social media Wednesday after seeing him through a window and talking to him from a walkie-talkie.

"We need a miracle," Emily Cave wrote on Instagram. "Colby's parents and myself got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie-talkie [Tuesday] night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because [of] COVID-19 rules. ... I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend."

Colby Cave scored one goal in 11 games with the Oilers this season, which was temporarily halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has recorded four goals and five assists across 67 NHL games with the Boston Bruins and Oilers.