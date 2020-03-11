Larry Walker hit .313 with 383 home runs in 17 Major League Baseball seasons from 1989 through 2005. File Photo by George Napolitano/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies legend Larry Walker will be the emergency goaltender for the Colorado Avalanche Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Avalanche announced Walker as their honorary emergency goalie Tuesday. The game starts at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Pepsi Center in Denver. Walker will also be honored for his Jan. 21 election into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Walker, 53, grew up as a hockey player in the Greater Vancouver Area of British Columbia. He went on to make his MLB debut in 1989 for the Montreal Expos. Walker joined the Colorado Rockies in 1995. He ended his MLB career in 2005 with the St. Louis Cardinals. The five-time All-Star won 1997 National League MVP honors and three batting titles.

The Avalanche host the New York Rangers at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday. They host the Vancouver Canucks at 9 p.m. EDT Friday, before the Golden Knights come to Denver Sunday.