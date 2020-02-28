New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (R) suffered the foot injury while blocking a shot in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New York Rangers veteran forward Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot in the first period of Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kreider sustained the foot injury while blocking a shot by Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers in the opening frame. Shortly later, the team announced Kreider would not return to the game.

Through 62 games this season, Kreider has recorded 24 goals and 21 assists. He ranks third on the Rangers in goals this season, and he was on pace to top his career high of 28 goals.

Kreider was among the top names available at Monday's NHL trade deadline, but the Rangers eventually re-signed the forward to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension. According to Spotrac, the deal has an average annual value of $6.5 million.

The Flyers beat the Rangers 5-2 on Friday to halt New York's five-game winning streak. The Rangers entered Friday's game having won 11 games this month.

The Rangers entered the weekend two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.