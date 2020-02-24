San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau (L) has 10 goals and 10 assists in 58 games this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired veteran forward Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks, the team announced Monday.

The Penguins sent a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick to San Jose in the trade. If Pittsburgh wins the Stanley Cup, the Sharks will receive a second-round selection.

"Patrick is a player who can play anywhere in our lineup," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement Monday. "He's a good two-way player, provides leadership and will be a good fit with our team."

Marleau returned to the Sharks on a league-minimum $700,000 contract after spending the last two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to joining the Leafs, he spent his first 19 NHL seasons in San Jose.

Marleau, who is still searching for his first Stanley Cup victory, joins a Penguins team that is only two points behind the Washington Capitals for the lead in the Metro Division.

"Patrick is one of the most iconic players to ever wear the Sharks uniform," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement. "Although we have had a disappointing season in San Jose, he deserves every opportunity to have a chance at winning a Stanley Cup, and we're happy to help accommodate that. We wish him the best of luck."

Marleau, 40, is the Sharks' franchise leader in games played (1,551), goals (518) and points (1,102). In 58 regular-season games this season, he has 10 goals and 10 assists. He captained San Jose from 2003 to 2009.