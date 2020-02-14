Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau Friday, despite being just three points away from a wild card spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced Boudreau's dismissal. Dean Evason will be the team's interim coach.

Boudreau went 158-110-35 in more than three seasons as Wild coach. He has won more than 63 percent of his games in 13 seasons as an NHL coach.

"I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization and wish him and his family the best in the future," Guerin said.

Evason was named Wild assistant coach in 2018 after spending six seasons as coach of the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League. He spent seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals from 2005 through 2012. He also spent time coaching in the Western Hockey League.

The Wild are 4-2 in their last six games. They were 7-3 in their last 10 games before losing to the New York Rangers in overtime Thursday in Minneapolis.

The Wild host the San Jose Sharks at 5 p.m. EST Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. The Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 8.