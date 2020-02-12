Feb. 12 (UPI) -- NHL broadcaster Jeremy Roenick, who was suspended by NBC Sports in December for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers during a podcast, won't return to the network.

"He won't be returning to NBC Sports. We have no further comment," an NBC Sports spokesperson told USA Today Sports on Wednesday.

Roenick, 50, confirmed the end of his NBC Sports tenure with a video message on his Twitter account. The video was accompanied by the caption: "What a Joke!!"

"I'm very disappointed and angry today. I will not be returning to NBC," Roenick said. "Though disappointed, I'm also grateful that I've had the opportunity to share my love, my passion, my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans and for that, I thank you.

"Even though I'm leaving NBC, I will not be gone for long. I'll be back better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey."

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December for his remarks on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. During his appearance on the podcast, he discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and fellow NBC hockey broadcaster Kathryn Tappen and joked about the possibility of the three having sex together.

Later in the podcast, Roenick also talked about how attractive he thinks former NHL player and current NBC Sports broadcaster Patrick Sharp is in comparison to himself and co-host Anson Carter. He issued a public apology for the "insensitive comments" made about Tappen, Sharp and Carter on Jan. 11.

Roenick, who played for 20 seasons in the NHL, was with NBC Sports since 2010.