Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was injured during Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers will be without star center Connor McDavid for two to three weeks because of a left quadriceps injury, the team announced Tuesday.

McDavid, 23, suffered the injury in the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. He practiced with the team Monday, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks was in question.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland told reporters that the hope is McDavid is "out less than that." He said McDavid's leg became stiff and swollen, so the forward underwent an MRI Monday. The exam revealed the quad injury.

"Since we're going on our road trip to Florida tomorrow, Connor has decided to go back to Toronto," Holland said Tuesday. "He's got his team of people there, the facility. He's going to do his treatment there while we're on the road trip and we expect to see Connor back here when we get back next Monday."

McDavid previously said the latest ailment isn't related to the PCL injury he sustained last April in the Oilers' regular-season finale.

In 55 regular-season games this season, McDavid has recorded 30 goals and 51 assists. He is second in the NHL to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 81 points.