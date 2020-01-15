Gerard Gallant led the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in the expansion franchise's first season. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Gerald Gallant on Wednesday and replaced him with former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer.

The Golden Knights (24-19-6) are on a four-game losing streak and sit in fourth place the Pacific Division standings in the Western Conference. Vegas also fired assistant coach Mike Kelly.

"In order for our team to reach its full potential, we determined a coaching change was necessary," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a news release. "Our team is capable of more than we have demonstrated this season."

DeBoer is expected to join the Golden Knights Thursday in Ottawa before Vegas takes on the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m. EST at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Golden Knights went 51-24-7 in their first season as a franchise in 2017-2018, reaching the Stanley Cup Final. They posted a 42-32-7 mark in 2018-2019, but lost in the first round of the playoffs.

"We would like to thank Gerard and Mike for their service to the Vegas Golden Knights," McCrimmon said. "They were both instrumental to the success we have enjoyed in our first two-plus seasons and we wish them all the best moving forward."

Gallant, 56, had a 118-75-20 record as Golden Knights coach. He has an overall record of 270-216-51, with four ties, as an NHL head coach. Gallant coached the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers before being hired to coach the Golden Knights for their inaugural 2017-2018 campaign.

Gallant was the 2018 Jack Adams Award winner, an honor given to the NHL Coach of the Year.

DeBoer, 51, had a 198-129 record in five seasons with the Sharks, before being fired in December. He has an overall record of 415-329-111 in 855 games as an NHL head coach. DeBoer had previous stops with the Panthers and New Jersey Devils.

McCrimmon called DeBoer "proven and experienced," and said the team believes he can help them achieve their ultimate goal of winning a Stanley Cup.

Vegas was on a four-game winning streak before dropping four consecutive games entering their showdown with the Senators.