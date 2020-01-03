Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery was abruptly fired on Dec. 10 due to "unprofessional conduct." File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery is entering a rehabilitation program for alcohol abuse, he said in a statement Friday.

The Stars abruptly fired Montgomery on Dec. 10 due to "unprofessional conduct." The former coach said his dismissal was a "wake-up call."

"It was also the appropriate call," Montgomery said in his statement. "I let the team's front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team's decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help.

"I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone."

Stars general manager Jim Nill told the Dallas Morning News on Friday that the organization is "supportive of this decision by Jim."

"We hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it," Nill said in a statement. "Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be commenting on this situation further."

Montgomery, 50, was in his second season with the Stars after spending five seasons as head coach at the University of Denver. At the time of his firing, the franchise didn't disclose what led to his dismissal but said there was no criminal investigation and no team employees were involved.

Under Montgomery, the Stars began the season with a 17-11-3 record. He had two years remaining on his contract at $1.6 million per season.

Rick Bowness has served as interim head coach and has guided the Stars to a 6-3-1 record since taking over.