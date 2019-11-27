NHL, Calgary Flames investigating allegation coach Bill Peters used racial slurs

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters was accused by former NHL player Akim Aliu of using racial slurs toward him. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters won't be behind the bench in the team's game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night while the NHL and organization investigate an accusation that he directed racial slurs at a former player.

"Our review into the allegations from [Monday] evening continues," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement Tuesday night. "This is a very serious matter and we want to be thorough in our review. We will have no further comment until our review is complete."

On Monday, Akim Aliu, a second-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, alleged on social media Monday that he was subjected to racial slurs in the 2009-10 season because of his choice of music.

Although he didn't mention Peters' name, Aliu played that season for the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate in Rockford, where Peters was head coach. It was Aliu's first professional season and Peters' third and final year with Rockford.

"The behavior that has been alleged is repugnant and unacceptable," the NHL said in a statement. "We will have no further comment until we have had an opportunity to look into the matter more thoroughly."

Peters, who has served as the Flames' coach since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, coached the Carolina Hurricanes for four seasons (2014-18) before moving to Calgary. He was an assistant for three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings (2011-14) after leaving Rockford.

Aliu, who was born in Nigeria, said he was demoted after he "rebelled" against Peters' alleged use of racial language. He recorded 17 points (11 points, six assists) in 48 games for Rockford in 2009-10 before being sent down to Toledo of the ECHL.

Aliu was eventually traded to the then-Atlanta Thrashers in June 2010. The 30-year-old free agent has three points (two goals, one assist) in seven career NHL games, all with the Flames.

Associate coach Geoff Ward will handle head coaching duties in Peters' absence against the Sabres on Wednesday night.