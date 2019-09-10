Capitals' Alex Ovechkin visits store, classroom on 'Ovi O's' cereal tour

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin takes time to autograph a shirt of a small fan after he stocked the shelves with his own Ovi O's cereal Tuesday at a Giant Supermarket in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin helps in the checkout line as fans buy his own Ovi O's cereal Tuesday at a Giant Supermarket in Washington, D.C. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal will benefit the Maryland-based Children's Cancer Foundation. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin helps in the checkout line as fans buy his own Ovi O's cereal Tuesday at a Giant Supermarket in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin stocks the shelves with his own Ovi O's cereal Tuesday at a Giant Supermarket in Washington, D.C. Ovechkin helped launch the cereal by stocking the shelves and helping at the checkout line. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin stocks the shelves with his own Ovi O's cereal Tuesday at a Giant Supermarket in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin met with fans Tuesday in the Washington, D.C. area to promote his new "Ovi O's" cereal.

Ovechkin began the cereal tour with a visit to Arlington Traditional Elementary School. The Capitals captain surprised a group of second-graders with boxes of "Ovi O's."

Along with delivering boxes of his new cereal, Ovechkin signed autographs for teachers and students.

Special delivery! @ovi8 surprised some 2nd graders with boxes of Ovi O's pic.twitter.com/uQtMiS2qZK— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) September 10, 2019

On Ovechkin's next stop, he visited a local Giant Food supermarket and interacted with fans and customers. He helped launch the cereal by stocking the shelves and helping at the checkout line.

Ovechkin also signed autographs for young Capitals fans at the store.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal will benefit the Maryland-based Children's Cancer Foundation. The cereal is scheduled to hit store shelves Sept. 17.

Ovechkin became the second Capitals player to have his own cereal. Teammate T.J. Oshie had "Oshie O's" released back in 2015.

Ovechkin recorded 89 points (51 goals, 38 assists) in 81 regular-season games in the 2018-19 campaign. Washington reached the Stanley Cup playoffs but were defeated in seven games during the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.