Colorado Avalanche sign D Samuel Girard to 7-year contract extension

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard had four goals and 23 assists in 82 games with the Avs last season.

July 31 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Samuel Girard to a seven-year contract extension.

The team announced the deal, which runs through the 2026-27 season, Wednesday. League sources told the Denver Post that the annual average value of the contract is $5 million.

"Samuel has been one of our best all-around defensemen since joining the Avalanche," Avs general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. "He plays important minutes and is someone our coaches count on to play against other teams' top lines. He has an exceptional ability to skate and move the puck.

"As a member of our core, we felt it was important to sign him to a long-term deal and we are excited to announce this extension."

Girard, 21, recorded four goals and 23 assists while appearing in all 82 regular-season games with the Avalanche last season. It marked his first full season in Colorado after being traded by the Nashville Predators in the 2017-18 campaign.

The defenseman has played in 150 consecutive regular-season contests, the longest active streak for an Avs player. Girard committed only three minor penalties last season, as he and Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kahun were the only players in the league to play all 82 games with six or fewer penalty minutes.

In 155 career NHL games with the Avalanche and Predators, Girard has tallied 50 points (eight goals, 42 assists).