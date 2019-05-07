Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque energizes crowd with big hit

May 7 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Bourque sent San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun to the ice and brought the crowd at the Pepsi Center to their feet with a huge hit in Game 6.

Avs center Carl Soderberg was fighting for the puck with Sharks forward Joe Thornton along the boards midway through the third period Monday night. The puck squirted away from the players, and Braun scooped it up.

As Braun began to skate up the ice, Bourque lined him up and delivered a thunderous check that generated a large cheer from the crowd.

Colorado forced Game 7 after Gabriel Landeskog's overtime winner gave the Avs a 4-3 win. It was his first career overtime playoff goal.

J.T. Compher scored twice and had one assist for the Avalanche. Tyson Jost scored the game's first goal in the second period.

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic also had two goals, and fellow defenseman Brent Burns had one goal.

Game 7 is Wednesday in San Jose.