Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs great Leonard 'Red' Kelly dies at 91

May 3 (UPI) -- Eight-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer Leonard "Red" Kelly died at the age of 91.

His family released a statement announcing his death in Toronto on Thursday morning.

"Red was a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather and was tremendously proud of his many hockey accomplishments," Kelly's family said in a statement. "He was very moved by decades of love and support from Red Wings fans and was humbled to have his jersey retired earlier this year. We are comforted in knowing that he impacted so many people both at and away from the rink and know that his life will be celebrated.

"Arrangements will be announced once they are finalized."

Kelly had 281 goals and 542 assists in 1,316 career games across his 20-year NHL career. He was an eight-time All-Star selection and four-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, which is awarded annually to the most gentlemanly and effective player in the league. He also won the Norris Trophy in 1954 as the NHL's top defenseman.

Kelly spent 13 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as a defenseman and won four Stanley Cup titles with the franchise. He became only the eighth individual to have his jersey retired by the organization. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969.

"Red Kelly was one of the most accomplished players in the history of the Detroit Red Wings, a tremendously impactful figure to the game of hockey, and a wonderful person and family man," Red Wings president and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement. "I would like to extend our most sincere condolences, on behalf of Marian Ilitch and the entire Red Wings family, to his wife, Andra, and all of his family and friends.

"Red was a true hockey legend and had the remarkable distinction of being considered one of the best at his position as both a defenseman and a forward during his career."

Kelly finished his playing career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played eight seasons with the club and won four championships as a center. He retired in 1967 and eventually returned for the 1967-68 season as a coach.

Kelly coached the Los Angeles Kings for two seasons and the Pittsburgh Penguins for four seasons before returning to Toronto to coach the Maple Leafs. He led the Maple Leafs to four straight postseason berths from 1973-77 before being fired.

"Red was the ultimate hockey renaissance man who seemingly could do it all," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The inaugural winner of the Norris Trophy, Red won his first four Stanley Cups as one of the league's best defensemen and his next four as a forward. He was a champion boxer during his school days at St. Michael's College, yet he won the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct on the ice four times. ... Red Kelly was a hockey legend in every sense and his impact on the game will last forever."

Kelly is survived by his wife of 60 years, Andra, their four children and eight grandchildren.