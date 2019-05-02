May 2 (UPI) -- New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson trolled Carolina Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney by patting his head after a goal in Game 3 Wednesday night.

After Isles winger Josh Bailey sniped a goal, Nelson slowly glided past McElhinney and patted him on the mask in an act of mockery. Nelson then shoved Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton behind the net.

The Hurricanes took exception and Hamilton got in the way of Nelson's celebration before on-ice officials broke up a small skirmish.

The goal tied the score 2-2 in the second period, prompting a reaction from the Islanders' Twitter account. The team posted a GIF of Nelson's head pat with the caption, "Tag. You're it."

The Hurricanes proceeded to rip off three goals in the third period to earn a 5-2 win. In response to the Islanders' tweet, Carolina's official account savagely said New York is "out here playing tag" while the Hurricanes are playing hockey.

They're out here playing tag.



We're out here playing hockey. 😏 https://t.co/vv43ciaZPJ — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) May 2, 2019

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in the Hurricanes' victory. Justin Williams, Sebastian Aho and Justin Faulk each added goals for the Canes. Islanders defenseman Devon Toews and Bailey had the lone goals for New York.

Game 4 is Friday night in Raleigh. The Hurricanes hold a 3-0 series lead.