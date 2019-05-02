May 2 (UPI) -- Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney reached out his left leg for a sensational skate save on a breakaway from New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy.

Leddy blocked a shot from Hurricanes winger Teuvo Teravainen in the Islanders' defensive zone. Isles forward Jordan Eberle grabbed the deflected puck and raced up the ice on the two-man rush.

Eberle, who attracted the attention of both Hurricanes defenders, threw the puck to a wide-open Leddy in the slot. Leddy quickly deked to his backhand and shot the puck at McElhinney.

McElhinney extended his left leg and got enough of the puck to stop the shot. Eberle attempted to push the rebound into the net, but the Canes netminder held the goal line with a remarkable glove save to stonewall the Islanders' scoring opportunity.

The 35-year-old McElhinney, who became the oldest goalie in NHL history to make his first playoff start, was filling in for injured starter Petr Mrazek. He saved 28 of the 30 shots he faced (.933 save percentage) in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win in Game 3 Wednesday night.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series is Friday night in Raleigh. Carolina holds a commanding 3-0 series lead.