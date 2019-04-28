Carolina Hurricanes score two goals in 48 seconds to beat New York Islanders

April 28 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes grabbed a 2-0 series lead over the New York Islanders after a furious rally in the third period of Game 2 Sunday.

The Islanders held a 1-0 advantage after the first two periods until the Hurricanes notched two goals in 48 seconds to secure a 2-1 win.

Hurricanes forwards Warren Foegele and Nino Niederreiter each scored in the first 1:05 of the third period. Foegele had a 1-on-1 chance and buried a wrist shot past Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner. Niederreiter redirected a shot from Teuvo Teravainen for the second goal.

"It was exciting. From that third period, I thought our energy was good," Foegle told reporters. "You could feel on the bench how much that goal meant. We were able to gut out the rest of the period."

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek stopped nine of 10 shots before exiting with an injury in the second period. Curtis McElhinney finished the game and recorded 17 saves to help Carolina win its sixth playoff game in the last seven.

Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, and Lehner made 16 saves.

Game 3 is Wednesday night at PNC Arena.