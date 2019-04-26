Stanley Cup 2019: San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski ruled out for Game 1

San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski (C) will not play in the Sharks' series opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski was officially ruled out for the team's series opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said that the forward will miss the first game of the second-round series and is day-to-day after a controversial hit knocked him out of Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

"We don't have the replacement but it's got to be by committee and depth," DeBoer told reporters. "We like our depth. I like the guys going in and we trust them. I'm excited about our depth guys and the opportunity they're going to get."

Pavelski won a faceoff from Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, who delivered a cross-check to the chest of the Sharks forward. He stumbled backward and Vegas winger Paul Stastny knocked him off his skates after a collision.

Pavelski fell and had his helmet slam on the ice. The center was knocked unconscious from the fall and began to bleed. Sharks players, including veteran forward Joe Thornton, gathered around their captain, who eventually made his way to the training room.

The Sharks swept the Avs in their three-game season series. Colorado has one win in its last 19 regular-season games at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Game 1 between the Sharks and Avalanche is Friday night.