Toronto Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman played through torn ACL against Boston Bruins

April 25 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman battled through a torn ACL and played in all seven games of the team's first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

The team announced Thursday that Hyman will undergo surgery Monday to repair the tear and is expected to miss at least six months.

The 26-year-old forward scored one goal in the Eastern Conference series against the Bruins. Hyman said he suffered the injury when he attempted to hit Boston forward Brad Marchand at the end of Game 4.

Hyman played the fourth-most minutes among Maple Leafs forwards with 18:15 of ice time in Game 7. He trailed only John Tavares (21:19), Mitchell Marner (20:53) and Auston Matthews (18:48).

"We’re going home and the series is split. It’s 1-1 and we’re going home. At the end of the day, you flush this one out and get ready for Game 3."



Hyman had career highs in goals (21) and points (41) in 71 regular-season games this season. The Florida Panthers originally selected him in the fifth round (No. 123 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, but eventually traded his draft rights to Toronto after the sides couldn't agree on a contract. He has 115 points (50 goals, 65 assists) in 251 career games over four seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto fell in seven games to the Bruins, who advanced to the second round with a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Boston begins its second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.