Avalanche's Ian Cole annihilates Flames' Michael Frolik with thunderous check

April 18 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole made a monstrous body check on Calgary Flames forward Michael Frolik during Game 4 of the first-round Stanley Cup series.

Toward the end of the second period, the Avalanche had several scoring chances denied by Flames goaltender Mike Smith. To quickly get the puck out of the defensive zone, Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk threw a breakout pass to Frolik near the blue line.

Cole read the pass and charged at Frolik, delivering a huge hit on the 31-year-old winger before he could exit the zone with the puck.

The Avalanche picked up a 3-2 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4. Calgary had a 2-0 lead in the third period behind goals from Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan.

Colorado rattled off two goals in the third period and Mikko Rantanen had the game-winning score in overtime. J.T. Compher cut the Avs' deficit to 2-1 and Rantanen had his first goal of the night to tie the game late in the third.

Calgary hosts Game 5 of the series Friday night.