Wayne Gretzky has hockey stick battle with 1-year-old grandson

April 16 (UPI) -- The "Great One" showed that his skills run in the family, with Wayne Gretzky taking part in a hockey face-off recently with his 1-year-old grandson.

Gretzky's daughter, Paulina Gretzky, posted a video to her Instagram story Tuesday, showing her son River playing around with his hockey icon grandpa. River Johnson's father is PGA tour star Dustin Johnson.

Gretzky, 58, first stole the puck from the toddler before River won it back. The family dog also got involved briefly, before Gretzky got the puck back and sent it past his younger competition.

"Papa Wayne & Rivs," Paulina Gretzky wrote on the Instagram post.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson also have a 4-year-old son named Tatum. River was born in June of 2017.

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet also posted a video in 2016, showing the "Great One" teaching Tatum how to stick handle before he turned 1-years-old.

Dustin Johnson finished tied for second place at the 2019 Masters Tournament, one stroke behind winner Tiger Woods.