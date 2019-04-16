Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman (77) was labeled "doubtful" to play in the Lightning's Game 4 contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He missed Game 3 with an undisclosed injury. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay star defenseman Victor Hedman is unlikely to play in the Lightning's must-win game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper labeled Hedman as "doubtful" to play in Game 4 of Tampa Bay's first-round playoff series.

Hedman didn't participate in the team's optional skate Monday. He previously missed Game 3 on Sunday with an undisclosed injury.

The Norris Trophy winner played in Games 1 and 2 after sitting out the Lightning's last four regular-season games with an upper-body injury. It's unclear whether Hedman's current injury is related to his previous upper-body ailment.

Hedman had 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists) in 70 regular-season contests. He tallied no points and had a minus-2 rating in Tampa Bay's first two playoff games against the Blue Jackets.

Columbus holds a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Lightning. The Blue Jackets can win their first playoff series in franchise history in Game 4 Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.