Toronto Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri banned for entire series against Boston Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri (43) was suspended for the entire series against the Boston Bruins. The suspension has a maximum of five games. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for the remainder of the team's first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

The NHL Department of Player Safety handed down the maximum five-game ban Monday. Kadri is eligible to return in the second round if the Maple Leafs advance.

Kadri received the suspension after cross-checking Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in the face during Game 2 Saturday. Kadri retaliated after DeBrusk had a hard hit on Toronto forward Patrick Marleau. The incident occurred with 5:57 left in the third period and Kadri was issued a major penalty and game misconduct.

"We've just got to make sure we're in control of ourselves and doing things right," Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told reporters. "That's the key to success. ... There's no sense getting involved in things that aren't going to help us be successful.

"I think the edge for everybody is a little bit different, to be honest with you. Obviously, any time you put yourself in a situation where someone else gets to decide your future, it's probably not a good thing in anything you do in life."

Kadri has been suspended four times in his NHL career, including the first round of last year's Stanley Cup playoffs in a matchup against the Bruins. He was banned for three games after boarding Boston forward Tommy Wingels in Game 1. The Bruins won the series in seven games.

The Maple Leafs and Bruins squared off Monday night in Game 3. Toronto and Boston had a scoreless tie after the first period. The series is currently tied at 1-1.