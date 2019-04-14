Stanley Cup 2019: Toronto Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri facing suspension

April 14 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri is facing a potential suspension and will meet with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday in New York, the league announced.

The NHL said Sunday that Kadri will have an in-person hearing after cross-checking Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in the third period of Game 2 Saturday. The incident occurred with 5:57 left in the Maple Leafs' 4-1 loss in the first-round playoff series.

DeBrusk had a hard hit on Maple Leafs forward Patrick Marleau and was standing near the boards when Kadri delivered a blow with his stick to DeBrusk's head.

DeBrusk was knocked down and did not return to the game. He underwent tests following the contest and is still waiting for the results. The Bruins haven't provided an update on DeBrusk's status for Game 3.

NHL referees handed Kadri a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct. According to the NHL and NHL Players Association's collective bargaining agreement, a player has the right to an in-person hearing if facing a possible suspension of six or more contests.

The best-of-seven playoff series is tied 1-1. Toronto hosts Game 3 Monday.