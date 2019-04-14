Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid won't require knee surgery

Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid will not undergo surgery after suffering a PCL tear in his left knee. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid will not require surgery for a slight PCL tear in his left knee, the team announced.

Sources told ESPN and TSN that McDavid suffered the ligament injury in the Oilers' regular-season finale April 6 against the Calgary Flames. X-rays of the center's leg were negative and he is expected to recover in time for training camp next season.

McDavid was injured 3:42 into the second period against Calgary. He skated to the net and got tangled with Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, crashing into the goal post with his legs.

"The Oilers medical staff, in collaboration with top orthopedic specialists, have determined a rehabilitation protocol for Connor McDavid, which will begin immediately," the Oilers said in a statement Friday.

McDavid is coming off his third consecutive 100-plus point season. He had 116 points (41 goals, 75 assists) this season, second in the NHL to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov's 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists).

Edmonton (35-38-9) failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Oilers missed the postseason for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.