April 12 (UPI) -- Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith came to the rescue with two astounding glove saves in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche.

The teams' Game 1 matchup in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs remained scoreless early in the second period. The Avs had a 5-on-4 power play and appeared ready to notch the contest's opening goal.

Avalanche forward Alexander Kerfoot threw a hard pass to Gabriel Landeskog in the crease. Landeskog received the puck and tossed a back-hand shot on net, but Smith sprawled and held up his glove with the puck.

Later on the same power-play opportunity, Nathan MacKinnon found a wide-open Derick Brassard in the right face-off circle. Brassard fired a one-timer at Smith, who flashed the leather with another remarkable glove denial.

The Flames defeated Colorado 4-0 in the series opener. Smith made 26 saves and had his first playoff shutout in almost seven years.

Calgary hosts the Avalanche on Saturday night in Game 2.