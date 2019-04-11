Trending Stories

Masters golf 2019: Fun facts, Rory McIlroy leads best bets
Duke freshman guard R.J. Barrett enters the NBA Draft
De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy lead Virginia past Texas Tech for first national title
Chris Mullin steps down as men's basketball coach at St.John's
Masters 2019: How to watch, full event schedule

Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from Baylor's NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship

Latest News

South Korea Embassy flooded with visa requests in Vietnam
U.S. producer prices see largest increase in 5 months
Kate McKinnon to play Elizabeth Holmes in new Hulu series
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella's pregame speech triggers comeback win
'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Krystal Nielson reflects on financial woes
 
Back to Article
/