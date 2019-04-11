April 11 (UPI) -- San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski had the team's opening goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round, but the score came with some self-sacrifice.

Pavelski took a puck off the face after a thunderous slap shot from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, costing the Sharks forward a few of his teeth.

"I feel all right," Pavelski told reporters. "But enough with the dental questions."

The initial shot came from Burns during a power play in the first period Wednesday night. The 34-year-old Pavelski stood in front of the net but didn't see the incoming puck.

The puck struck Pavelski directly in his jaw before bouncing into the net past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Pavelski was visibly in pain and retreated to the locker room for the remainder of the first period. He eventually returned to the bench in the second with a full face shield.

The Sharks added three more goals in the second frame and earned a 5-2 home win over the Golden Knights in Game 1. Burns, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Evander Kane tallied goals in the decisive period.

Tomas Hertl sealed the Sharks' victory with an empty-net goal in the third period.

The Sharks and Golden Knights continue their Stanley Cup playoff series Friday night.