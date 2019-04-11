Josh Bailey sends Islanders crowd into frenzy with OT winner against Penguins

April 11 (UPI) -- New York forward Josh Bailey scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins, sending the Islanders crowd into a frenzy.

The sequence began when Bailey cleared the puck. Islanders forward Mathew Barzal received the puck and had a 2-on-1 scoring chance.

Barzal cut into the slot and slowed to a stop before clanging a back-hand shot off the left post. Bailey, entering the play late after his long pass, collected the rebound and fired it into the open net.

Bailey's overtime score handed the Islanders a 4-3 win Wednesday night in Game 1 against the Penguins.

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson had first-period goals for the Islanders. Penguins forward Phil Kessel scored in the first and Evgeni Malkin added a goal in the second period to tie the game at 2-2.

Nick Leddy put the Islanders ahead 3-2 with a goal midway through the third period. Justin Schultz forced the game into overtime with a late score.

The Islanders and Penguins battle in Game 2 Friday night before the series shifts back to Pittsburgh for Games 3 and 4.