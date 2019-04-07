Sabres fire head coach Phil Housley after two seasons

The Buffalo Sabres have dismissed Hall of Fame defensemen head coach Phil Housley after two seasons on the job after winning just 33 games this past season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres on Sunday fired head coach Phil Housley after two seasons and a record of 33-39-10.

The 55-year-old Hall of Fame defensemen took over as Sabres coach less than two seasons ago, but managed to compile a record of just 58-84-22 with him in charge.

Housley played the first eight seasons of his NHL career in Buffalo, but was unable to get the team to the postseason.

Buffalo has not won a playoff round since 2007, a season that saw the Sabres reach the East finals before losing in five games to the Ottawa Senators.

They struggled to end the past season, going 2-7-1 in their last 10 games after a franchise-record-matching 10-game winning streak in October and November.

The team went just 16-33-8 the rest of the season, finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference standings this season. It beat it Detroit Red Wings 7-1 in the season finale.

Housley retired in 2003 and was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.