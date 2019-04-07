Sabres fire head coach Phil Housley after two seasons

April 7 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres on Sunday fired head coach Phil Housley after two seasons and a record of 33-39-10.
The 55-year-old Hall of Fame defensemen took over as Sabres coach less than two seasons ago, but managed to compile a record of just 58-84-22 with him in charge.
Housley played the first eight seasons of his NHL career in Buffalo, but was unable to get the team to the postseason.
Buffalo has not won a playoff round since 2007, a season that saw the Sabres reach the East finals before losing in five games to the Ottawa Senators.
They struggled to end the past season, going 2-7-1 in their last 10 games after a franchise-record-matching 10-game winning streak in October and November.
The team went just 16-33-8 the rest of the season, finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference standings this season. It beat it Detroit Red Wings 7-1 in the season finale.
Housley retired in 2003 and was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.