New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist had 26 saves against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, including an incredible diving one. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist reached back his arm and made a tremendous save against Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner on Wednesday night.

Wagner started the sequence by forcing a turnover in the offensive zone near the left boards. Wagner tried to beat Lundqvist bottom-right with a shot, but the goalie knocked the puck away.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle had a scoring chance off the rebound but had his shot deflected by Lundqvist. The puck slid to Wagner, who had a wide-open net. Lundqvist reached out his stick and denied Wagner's chance on the red line.

Despite Lundqvist's spectacular save, the Bruins found the net often in a 6-3 win over the Rangers. Lundqvist saved 26 of the 32 shots he faced for an .813 save percentage.

Lundqvist has lost four consecutive games and hasn't won since March 9 in what has proven to be his most difficult season. The 37-year-old goaltender has an 18-21-10 record in 50 starts this season. He has a 3.05 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

The former Vezina Trophy winner, awarded annually to the league's top goalie, has a 449-296-93 career record with a 2.41 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

The Rangers (29-34-13) are already eliminated from qualifying for the postseason. The Bruins sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 103 points, trailing only the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning.

New York takes on the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.