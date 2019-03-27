Nashville Predators sign first-round pick Dante Fabbro to entry-level deal

March 27 (UPI) -- The Nashville Predators signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The Predators selected Fabbro with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He could make his professional debut when the Preds visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Fabbro had 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 38 games during his junior season in 2018-19 with Boston University. He was named a Hockey East second-team All-Star for the second straight year. He finished his three-year collegiate career with 80 points (22 goals, 58 assists) in 112 games.

The 20-year-old defenseman has represented Canada multiple times on the international level. He won a gold medal with Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and earned a silver medal in 2017 at the event.

Fabbro, who grew up a Predators fan, has local ties in the area. His two sisters played soccer at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn.

Fabbro skated Wednesday with the Predators, who trail the Winnipeg Jets by two points in the Central Division.

Nashville (43-28-6) has five games remaining on its schedule. The Predators (92 points) are in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, sitting behind the Calgary Flames (101), San Jose Sharks (95) and Jets (94).