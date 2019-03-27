Philadelphia Flyers forward Michael Raffl signed a two-year extension with the club Tuesday. He has 18 points in 61 games this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers signed veteran forward Michael Raffl to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Raffl inked a two-year, $3.2 million deal with the club. It has an average annual value of $1.6 million. The 30-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"I'm very happy," Raffl told the team's official website. "We've been working on this for a little bit now. I really like it here. This is the place I want to be and this has been my home, so I'm excited about the next two years. We have a young, exciting team and I'm happy to continue to be a part of it going forward."

Raffl has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 61 games this season. The Flyers originally signed him as a free agent in May 2013. In his six campaigns with Philadelphia, he has scored 70 goals and tallied 62 assists in 406 games.

"We're happy to have Michael for the next two years," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. "Throughout his six seasons with the Flyers he has played a pivotal role in a variety of positions and situations. His versatility, experience and work ethic will be valuable assets to our team going forward."

Philadelphia (36-32-8) trails the Montreal Canadiens by 10 points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers have six games remaining in the regular season.